Lightning Victor & Sanna Hedman pledge $150,000 to hurricane relief

Other Bolts Players Also Contribute $10,000 to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

Hedman-Donations
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman and his wife, Sanna, have pledged a total of $150,000 to local relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. The dollars will be split between both the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and the Coast Guard Foundation to benefit those negatively impacted by the storm in the Tampa Bay Area. In addition, the Lightning players donated $10,000 to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay.

Hedman was named the 11th captain of the Lightning on September 18. Since joining Tampa Bay in 2009, The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has been firmly entrenched in the Tampa Bay community and has been heavily involved with a number of charitable initiatives. Most recently, Hedman teamed up with the Lightning Foundation in celebration of his 1,000th career NHL game and donated 1,000 pounds of dog food to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

News Feed

Platinum hip hop artist Doechii tapped to headline Lightning's GAME ONe Opening Day 2024

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 18

Lightning Foundation to donate to hurricane relief

Lightning's game tonight versus Nashville postponed

The Lightning Launch Big News for the 2024-25 Season

Lightning launch "Patch with a Purpose program with founding partners Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth

Lightning, The Malone Family Foundation announce inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy

Victor Hedman’s Illustrious Career, by the Numbers

Lightning name Victor Hedman the 11th captain in franchise history

Tampa Bay Lightning to unveil more than 6,000 Bolt for Life and partner names frozen into center ice logo for the 2024-25 season

Observations from the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase

Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp

Lightning announce "GAME ONe" Opening Day 2024

Lightning announce roster for Prospect Camp and NHL Rookie Showcase

Lightning to play on national television eight times in 2024-25

Gearing up for game time

Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

My Bolts Story: A collection of great moments in Lightning fan history 