Lightning Victor & Sanna Hedman pledge $150,000 to hurricane relief

TAMPA BAY – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman and his wife, Sanna, have pledged a total of $150,000 to local relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. The dollars will be split between both the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and the Coast Guard Foundation to benefit those negatively impacted by the storm in the Tampa Bay Area. In addition, the Lightning players donated $10,000 to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay.

Hedman was named the 11th captain of the Lightning on September 18. Since joining Tampa Bay in 2009, The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has been firmly entrenched in the Tampa Bay community and has been heavily involved with a number of charitable initiatives. Most recently, Hedman teamed up with the Lightning Foundation in celebration of his 1,000th career NHL game and donated 1,000 pounds of dog food to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.