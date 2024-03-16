Lightning recall Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Emil Lilleberg from their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lilleberg, 23, has skated in 23 games for the Lightning this season, including making his NHL debut January 6 at Boston. He posted his first career NHL point (an assist) in his second game January 9 versus Los Angeles and has recorded three assists total to go along with 69 hits and 24 blocked shots. His 11.38 hits per 60 minutes average ranks first among all Tampa Bay defensemen and fifth overall on the Bolts.

In Syracuse, Lilleberg has played 33 games this season, tallying two goals and 13 points. He ranks fifth among Crunch defensemen for assists (11) and sixth for goals and scoring.

Lilleberg was originally a fourth-round selection (107th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on June 5, 2023.