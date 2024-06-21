Lightning re-sign F Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract

goncalves-re-sign

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, appeared in 69 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League last season, where he led all skaters in assists (45) and points (58). Goncalves also saw action in seven Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and recorded one goal and six points, the second-most among all Crunch skaters.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound center made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season on January 11, 2024 against the New Jersey Devils, recording one hit and one takeaway in 9:00 time on ice. Goncalves played a total of two NHL games before being re-assigned to AHL Syracuse. He is looking to record his first NHL point.

A native of Mission, British Columbia, Goncalves was drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

