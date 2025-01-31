Lightning re-assign defenseman Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, has appeared in three games with the Bolts this season, averaging 13 minutes of time on ice and recording a plus-2 rating with three shots on goal. The Hartland, Michigan, native made his season debut with Tampa Bay December 14 at Seattle and scored his first career NHL goal while logging 11:10 of time on ice and blocking two shots.

Carlile has skated in 36 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and seven points with 37 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman leads all Crunch blueliners with 67 shots on goal while his three power-play points rank third. He has played in 176 career AHL contests, all with Syracuse, registering 19 goals and 61 points with four game-winning tallies and a plus-37 rating.

Carlile was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022 and made his NHL debut January 24, 2024 at Minnesota.