Lightning Hall of Fame Game, presented by DEX Imaging, set for Saturday versus the New York Islanders

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame Game will take place on Saturday, February 1, when the Bolts host the New York Islanders at AMALIE Arena. Ahead of puck drop, former Lightning forward Brian Bradley and longtime broadcaster Rick Peckham will be inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Ford Thunder Alley.

Fans can kick off the celebration with the Blue Carpet Walk on Ford Thunder Alley at 5 p.m. when Bradley and Peckham will arrive alongside Phil Esposito, Bobby “The Chief” Taylor and Lightning Alumni. The first 500 fans to arrive to the blue carpet will have the chance to take home the print of an exclusive Lightning Hall of Fame poster by artist Rich Pellegrino.

During the first intermission, select Lightning Alumni will sign autographs on the concourse outside of Section 201.

Schedule of Events:

4:45 p.m. – Blue Carpet Walk on Ford Thunder Alley

– Blue Carpet Walk on Ford Thunder Alley 5:15 p.m. – Hall of Fame Jacket Presentation Ceremony

– Hall of Fame Jacket Presentation Ceremony 7: 00 p.m. – Ceremonial puck drop and in-arena artwork unveiling

– Ceremonial puck drop and in-arena artwork unveiling First Intermission – Alumni autograph signing at Section 201

Participating Alumni:

Paul Ysebaert, Pat Jablonski, Chris Kontos, Shawn Chambers, Danton Cole, Rob Ramage, Basil McRae and Enrico Ciccone.