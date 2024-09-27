Lightning Foundation to donate to hurricane relief

TAMPA BAY - Lightning Owner and Chairman Jeff Vinik announced today that the Lightning Foundation will be donating $2 million toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts and those negatively impacted by the storm.

"This is a tragic situation for many families and communities here in Tampa Bay," Vinik said. "During challenging times like these, the most important thing we can do as an organization is to support one another and do our part to aid in the local relief efforts. We are proud to be able to support our community in this way and hope this donation will help families recover and rebuild."

The Lightning Foundation is working closely with community partners to assess the most pressing needs and to identify non-profit beneficiaries that will receive this funding. These partnerships will help ensure that resources are directed to the areas in greatest need, from providing immediate relief to supporting long-term recovery efforts. The Tampa Bay Lightning will also be supporting with employee volunteerism opportunities.