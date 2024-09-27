Lightning Foundation to donate to hurricane relief

A $2 million donation will go towards Hurricane Helene relief efforts for Tampa Bay

TBL_Hurricane_Relief
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - Lightning Owner and Chairman Jeff Vinik announced today that the Lightning Foundation will be donating $2 million toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts and those negatively impacted by the storm.

"This is a tragic situation for many families and communities here in Tampa Bay," Vinik said. "During challenging times like these, the most important thing we can do as an organization is to support one another and do our part to aid in the local relief efforts. We are proud to be able to support our community in this way and hope this donation will help families recover and rebuild."

The Lightning Foundation is working closely with community partners to assess the most pressing needs and to identify non-profit beneficiaries that will receive this funding. These partnerships will help ensure that resources are directed to the areas in greatest need, from providing immediate relief to supporting long-term recovery efforts. The Tampa Bay Lightning will also be supporting with employee volunteerism opportunities.

News Feed

Lightning's game tonight versus Nashville postponed

The Lightning Launch Big News for the 2024-25 Season

Lightning launch "Patch with a Purpose program with founding partners Tampa YMCA and AdventHealth

Lightning, The Malone Family Foundation announce inaugural Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy

Victor Hedman’s Illustrious Career, by the Numbers

Lightning name Victor Hedman the 11th captain in franchise history

Tampa Bay Lightning to unveil more than 6,000 Bolt for Life and partner names frozen into center ice logo for the 2024-25 season

Observations from the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase

Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp

Lightning announce "GAME ONe" Opening Day 2024

Lightning announce roster for Prospect Camp and NHL Rookie Showcase

Lightning to play on national television eight times in 2024-25

Gearing up for game time

Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

My Bolts Story: A collection of great moments in Lightning fan history 

Lightning announce 2024-25 theme and group night schedule

Lightning sign D J.J. Moser to a two-year contract

Lightning sign F Cam Atkinson to a one-year contract