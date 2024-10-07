Lightning assign D Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse and release F Logan Brown from PTO

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Max Crozier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and have released forward Logan Brown from his PTO, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, skated in 13 regular season games with the Lightning last season and recorded two assists. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner saw action in three playoff games for the Bolts and averaged 14:15 time on ice. Crozier was selected in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Brown, 26, did not play during the 2023-24 season due to injury. He previously skated for the Ottawa Senators and most recently the St. Louis Blues. The Raleigh, North Carolina native has skated in 99 career NHL games, tallying seven goals and 26 points. Brown was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.