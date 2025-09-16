Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp, presented by Florida Blue 

Tampa Bay opens camp with 63 players on the roster

By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 training camp, presented by Florida Blue.

Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 17. Interviews are expected to start at approximately 9 a.m. in the Benchmark International Arena Media Workroom. On-ice practices will begin at TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 18. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 63 players, with 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. All practices at TGH Ice Plex are free and open to the public.

2025 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (Subject to Change)

Wednesday, September 17 – Benchmark International Arena

9 am – Media Day

Thursday, September 18 – TGH Ice Plex

GROUP C
8:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:00 am – 9:45 am Practice (North)
10:05 am – 10:45 am Practice (North)

GROUP A
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Practice (North)

GROUP B
11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 19 – TGH Ice Plex

GROUP C
8:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:00 am – 9:45 am Practice (North)
10:05 am – 10:45 am Practice (North)

GROUP A
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP B

11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

Saturday, September 20 – TGH Ice Plex

GROUP A
8:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:00 am – 9:45 am Practice (North)
10:05 am – 10:45 am Practice (North)

GROUP C
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP B

11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

Sunday, September 21 – TGH Ice Plex

GROUP B
8:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:00 am – 9:45 am Practice (North)
10:05 am – 10:45 am Practice (North)

GROUP A
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP C

11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:20 pm Scrimmage (North)

Monday, September 22 – TGH Ice Plex/Lenovo Center

GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game at Carolina Hurricanes (Lenovo Center)

GROUP A
10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:55 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:30 am – 12:00 pm Practice (North)
12:00 pm – 12:30 pm Practice (South)

GROUP B

9:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
9:30 am – 10:25 am Practice (South)

Tuesday, September 23 – TGH Ice Plex/Bridgestone Arena

GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game at Nashville Predators (Bridgestone Arena)

GROUP A
10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:00 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:30 am – 12:00 pm Practice (North)

GROUP B

9:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
9:30 am – 10:25 am Practice (South)

Wednesday, September 24

Day Off

Thursday, September 25 – TGH Ice Plex

GROUP C
8:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
9:00 am – 10:15 am Practice (North)

GROUP A
10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (North)
12:05 pm – 12:50 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP B

10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (South)
12:05 pm – 12:50 pm Scrimmage (North)

Friday, September 26 – TGH Ice Plex/Benchmark International Arena

GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Benchmark International Arena)

GROUP A
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:05 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP B

11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:05 pm Scrimmage (North)

Saturday, September 27 – TGH Ice Plex/ Benchmark International Arena

GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators (Benchmark International Arena)

GROUP A
11:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:05 pm Scrimmage (North)

GROUP B

11:15 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:05 pm Scrimmage (North)

Sunday, September 28

Day Off

Monday, September 29 – TGH Ice Plex

11:00 am Practice

Tuesday, September 30 – TGH Ice Plex/Kia Center

9:45 am – 10:30 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers (Kia Center)

Wednesday, October 1

Day Off

Thursday, October 2 – Benchmark International Arena

10:30 am – 11:15 am Pre-Game Skate

7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers (Benchmark International Arena)

Friday, October 3 – TGH Ice Plex

12:00 pm Practice

Saturday, October 4 – TGH Ice Plex/Amerant Bank Arena

9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate

7:00 pm Game at Florida Panthers (Amerant Bank Arena)

Sunday, October 5

Day Off

Monday, October 6 – Hertz Arena

10:30 am Practice

Tuesday, October 7

Day Off

*All times local

Subject to change

