Lightning announce roster, schedule for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament, presented by Florida Blue

The Bolts announced their roster and the schedule for the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament being held September 12-15 at AdventHealth Center Ice

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced their roster and the schedule for the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament, presented by Florida Blue, being held September 12-15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The Lightning are hosting the annual tournament this season and will welcome prospect teams from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

All teams will play each other once over the four-day tournament, which begins Friday, September 12. Any skater or goaltender on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the tournament (exceptions may be permitted with approval from all teams). Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders for each contest. Games are regulation length with three 20-minute periods. A five-minute, three-on-three overtime period will determine a winner if games are tied after regulation. Games will conclude with a five-player shootout regardless of the final score.

Tampa Bay’s roster contains several of the organization’s top prospects, including recently acquired forward Sam O’Reilly and 2025 second-round draft pick Ethan Czata, who recorded 21 goals and 55 points in 68 games with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League last season. Also participating for the Bolts will be 2021 fourth-round pick Dylan Duke, who made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season and scored his first career goal with his first shot in a 6-3 win at Detroit on February 8, 2025. Along with Czata, Tampa Bay will have five additional selections from the 2025 NHL Draft on the roster, including F Aiden Foster (4th Rd. – No. 127 overall), D Everett Baldwin (5th Rd. – No. 151 overall), G Caleb Heil (7th Rd. – No. 193 overall), D Grant Spada (7th Rd. – No. 212 overall) and F Marco Mignosa (7th Rd. – No. 215 overall).

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed live on www.TampaBayLightning.com.

Full schedule and roster here.

