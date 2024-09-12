Lightning announce "GAME ONe" Opening Day 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced “GAME ONe” Opening Day 2024, taking place from 3p.m. through the end of the Bolts’ home opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12. Puck drop for the home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. GAME ONe is a day-long event to celebrate the opening of the 2024-25Lightning season and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, packed with the return of the blue carpet walk, electrifying live entertainment, giveaways and special surprises.

GAME ONe will feature a FREE pre-game performance on Ford Thunder Alley by a special musical guest set to be announced in the coming weeks. Bolts Nation won’t want to miss the return of the Lightning Blue Carpet Walk as the team arrives and greets fans on Ford Thunder Alley at approximately at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Throughout the afternoon, fans will have the chance to win more than $20,000 in giveaways, including tickets to 2024-25 regular season Lightning games, future concert and event tickets, autographed memorabilia, retail gift cards and much more. Plus, starting at 3 p.m., indulge in delectable food and beverage specials on Ford Thunder Alley with local food trucks, featuring 50 percent off beer, soda, water, snacks and grill carts. A pair of lucky fanswill even win tickets to watch Tampa Bay battle Carolina that night from the best seats in AMALIE Arena.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities in the Kids Zone on Channelside Drive, including face painting, ball hockey, balloon animals and much more. The day will also feature special guest appearances from Boltsbroadcast talent and alumni. Those without tickets are welcomed to join fellow fans to cheer on the Lightning at an exclusive watch party on Ford Thunder Alley, followed by a post-game party at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The street closure around AMALIE Arena will take place on Channelside Drive between Jefferson and WaterStreet with areas featuring numerous activities, including food trucks, mobile retail stores, ball hockey rinks and promotional items from some of the Bolts’ great local partners.

The Lightning will also be hosting a series of other events to kick off the season and get fans ready for another exciting year, beginning with the Lightning Pep Rally, presented by Coors Light, for fans in Orlando attending the Sept. 25 preseason game at Kia Center. Bolts Nation will have plenty of opportunities to grab their “Go Bolts” flags and Lightning promotional items at community and partner events leading up to GAME ONe. For more information on all season kick-off events go to www.TampaBayLightning.com/SeasonKickoff.

For more information regarding GAME ONe, fans are encouraged to visit www.TampaBayLightning.com/GAMEONe.