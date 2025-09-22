How to watch Lightning preseason hockey

With the Bolts set to open the preseason tonight in Carolina, we thought it was a good time to put together a guide on how to listen and watch all seven of Tampa Bay's exhibition tune ups.
Monday, September 22 at Carolina Hurricanes
- Television: Not available
- Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Tuesday, September 23 at Nashville Predators
- Television: Not available
- Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Friday, September 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
- Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Saturday, September 27 vs. Nashville Predators
- Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
- Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Tuesday, September 30 vs. Florida Panthers
- Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
- Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Thursday, October 2 vs. Florida Panthers
- Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
- Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone
Saturday, October 4 at Florida Panthers
- Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
- Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
- Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone