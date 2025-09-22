How to watch Lightning preseason hockey

Your guide to watch, stream, and listen to the Bolts this preseason

How to Watch Preseason
By Jacob Lynn
TampaBayLightning.com

With the Bolts set to open the preseason tonight in Carolina, we thought it was a good time to put together a guide on how to listen and watch all seven of Tampa Bay's exhibition tune ups.

Monday, September 22 at Carolina Hurricanes

  • Television: Not available
  • Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Tuesday, September 23 at Nashville Predators

  • Television: Not available
  • Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Friday, September 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

  • Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
  • Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Saturday, September 27 vs. Nashville Predators

  • Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
  • Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Tuesday, September 30 vs. Florida Panthers

  • Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
  • Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Thursday, October 2 vs. Florida Panthers

  • Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
  • Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Saturday, October 4 at Florida Panthers

  • Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)
  • Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now
  • Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

News Feed

Lightning sign forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract

Lightning, Cox Media Group to continue partnership making 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the Bolts

Mosaic to champion agriculture through expanded partnership with Lightning

The FourCheck: Check the spelling, media day and a motivated Tampa Bay

NHL working on climate control for Stadium Series in Tampa

Lightning announce roster & schedule for training camp, presented by Florida Blue 

Lightning, Scripps Sports announce channel line up & how/where to watch

3 Takeaways: Bolts prospects cap successful tournament with Monday win

Oak View Group Executive Chef Mapa crowned Tampa Epic Chef champion

3 Takeaways: Lightning prospects earn 3-2 win in Battle of Florida 

3 Takeaways: Lightning prospects show fight in 3-2 loss to Nashville

Lightning prospects give back on 9/11 Day by packing meals at Yuengling Center

Chasing a ‘total dream’: Prospect Showcase provides a path for women officials to pursue NHL

NHL Goalie Week: Young, Puppa among Tampa Bay’s foundational goaltenders

Forever a Bolt: Alumnus Maroon returns to Lightning organization as ambassador

Lightning hire Pat Maroon as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

Lightning announce roster, schedule for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning announce auditions for the Bolts Blue Crew