How to watch Lightning preseason hockey

With the Bolts set to open the preseason tonight in Carolina, we thought it was a good time to put together a guide on how to listen and watch all seven of Tampa Bay's exhibition tune ups.

Monday, September 22 at Carolina Hurricanes



Television: Not available

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Tuesday, September 23 at Nashville Predators

Television: Not available

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Friday, September 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)

Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Saturday, September 27 vs. Nashville Predators

Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)

Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Tuesday, September 30 vs. Florida Panthers

Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)

Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Thursday, October 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Television: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (Find your channel)

Stream: Available in the Lightning App with a subscription - Sign up now

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone

Saturday, October 4 at Florida Panthers