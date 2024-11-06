Here's the best new Bolts gear to grab right now

The Lightning's Military Appreciation line leads a barrage of new merch for the 24-25 season

chaffee inline forge
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

As the new hockey season hits its stride, so, too, does a new lineup of Bolts gear from the Merch Gods at Tampa Bay Sports. And it's arriving just in time for the Lightning’s Military Appreciation Night, touting a brand-new line of limited-edition jerseys, hats and hoodies. We thought we’d throw some things together, considering eight of the Lightning’s next 11 games are at home. So from locker room tees to half-zips, here’s a surefire list to becoming a smarter, sleeker Bolts fan in 3-7 business days. On to the goods.

Military Appreciation

military jersey inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics Military Appreciation Breakaway Jersey, $139.99

A black and gold color scheme that looks almost as tough as the service member you can salute on its tag.

military locker room hat

Lightning Military Appreciation Locker Room Adjustable Hat, $34.99

And the hat to match.

womens colosseum fleece

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Fleece Crew, $69.99

Operation Hat Trick's sleekest monochromatic pullover, which generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans.

mens antigua polo

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Antigua Collide Camo Print Polo, $79.99

Don’t worry about hitting it into the sand in this bad boy—they won’t even see you in there.

47 camo hat

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Adjustable Camo Clean Up Hat, $29.99

A streetwear staple and a literal tip of the cap to Military Appreciation Night.

Bolts Gameday Gear

third jersey varsity jacket

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Starter Third Jersey Varsity Jacket, $139.99

The “Ryan Gosling in Drive” of Lightning jackets.

hedman blue name number tee

Lightning Levelwear Victor Hedman Blue Name & Number Tee, $39.99

Get this year’s updated name & number tee with a bonus C on the sleeve.

mens sportiqe comfy tee

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Galactic Cobalt Comfy Tee, $34.99

Sportiqe’s tri-blend fabric is as soft as a Kucherov touch pass.

womens sun fade tee

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Sun-Faded Tee, $39.99

Same goes for this one, only with a little more time in the Florida sun.

blue locker room tee

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics Authentic Pro Locker Room Blue Tech Tee, $54.99

Worn by the players in the locker room. Worn by the fans at the tailgate.

chenille womens hoodie

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Chenille Long Sleeve Hoodie, $69.99

The softest Bolts hoodie made from polyester Chenille (the people’s cashmere).

47 mesh trucket hate blue

Lightning '47 Burgess Adjustable Mesh Trucker Hat, $39.99

Trucker hats are so back.

third jersey ripstop pullover

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Third Jersey Ripstop 1/4 Zip Pullover, $89.99

This is the quarter-zip some young hip celebrity scores at a vintage shop in 10 years.

third jersey polo levelwear

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Levelwear Third Jersey Polo, $89.99

A three-Cup performance polo for the tin cup.

47 logo scrum tee

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Blue Primary Logo Scrum Tee, $39.99

One of the most popular sellers from the pros at ’47.

