As the new hockey season hits its stride, so, too, does a new lineup of Bolts gear from the Merch Gods at Tampa Bay Sports. And it's arriving just in time for the Lightning’s Military Appreciation Night, touting a brand-new line of limited-edition jerseys, hats and hoodies. We thought we’d throw some things together, considering eight of the Lightning’s next 11 games are at home. So from locker room tees to half-zips, here’s a surefire list to becoming a smarter, sleeker Bolts fan in 3-7 business days. On to the goods.
Here's the best new Bolts gear to grab right now
The Lightning's Military Appreciation line leads a barrage of new merch for the 24-25 season
Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics Military Appreciation Breakaway Jersey, $139.99
A black and gold color scheme that looks almost as tough as the service member you can salute on its tag.
Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Fleece Crew, $69.99
Operation Hat Trick's sleekest monochromatic pullover, which generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans.
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Antigua Collide Camo Print Polo, $79.99
Don’t worry about hitting it into the sand in this bad boy—they won’t even see you in there.
Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Adjustable Camo Clean Up Hat, $29.99
A streetwear staple and a literal tip of the cap to Military Appreciation Night.
Bolts Gameday Gear
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Starter Third Jersey Varsity Jacket, $139.99
The “Ryan Gosling in Drive” of Lightning jackets.
Lightning Levelwear Victor Hedman Blue Name & Number Tee, $39.99
Get this year’s updated name & number tee with a bonus C on the sleeve.
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Galactic Cobalt Comfy Tee, $34.99
Sportiqe’s tri-blend fabric is as soft as a Kucherov touch pass.
Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Sun-Faded Tee, $39.99
Same goes for this one, only with a little more time in the Florida sun.
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics Authentic Pro Locker Room Blue Tech Tee, $54.99
Worn by the players in the locker room. Worn by the fans at the tailgate.
Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Chenille Long Sleeve Hoodie, $69.99
The softest Bolts hoodie made from polyester Chenille (the people’s cashmere).
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Third Jersey Ripstop 1/4 Zip Pullover, $89.99
This is the quarter-zip some young hip celebrity scores at a vintage shop in 10 years.
Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Levelwear Third Jersey Polo, $89.99
A three-Cup performance polo for the tin cup.
Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Blue Primary Logo Scrum Tee, $39.99
One of the most popular sellers from the pros at ’47.