Guentzel to make Team USA debut Thursday

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel on Thursday will play his first game for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Guentzel will join his USA teammates in an 8 p.m. matchup with team Finland, the lone team at this year's tournament that does not carry any ties to the Lightning.

Thursday's game marks the second of the tournament after Wednesday's opener ended in a 4-3 overtime victory for Team Canada over Team Sweden.

The tournament marks Guentzel's first time representing his home country in a best-on-best international tournament.

Guentzel, who has 27 goals and 27 assists for 54 points in 54 games with the Lightning this season, spent both Team USA practices skating in the top six alongside Toronto forward Auston Matthews and New Jersey's Jack Hughes.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, USA vs. Finland.

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 @ 8 p.m. ET.

Who: F Jake Guentzel (USA).

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS.