Guentzel to make Team USA debut Thursday

The tournament marks Guentzel's first time representing his home country in a best-on-best international tournament

USAvsFIN
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel on Thursday will play his first game for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Guentzel will join his USA teammates in an 8 p.m. matchup with team Finland, the lone team at this year's tournament that does not carry any ties to the Lightning.

Thursday's game marks the second of the tournament after Wednesday's opener ended in a 4-3 overtime victory for Team Canada over Team Sweden.

The tournament marks Guentzel's first time representing his home country in a best-on-best international tournament.

Guentzel, who has 27 goals and 27 assists for 54 points in 54 games with the Lightning this season, spent both Team USA practices skating in the top six alongside Toronto forward Auston Matthews and New Jersey's Jack Hughes.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, USA vs. Finland.

When: Thursday, Feb. 13 @ 8 p.m. ET.

Who: F Jake Guentzel (USA).

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS.

News Feed

Team Canada holds off Team Sweden to win 4 Nations Face-Off opener in overtime

Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener to showcase four Bolts skaters

‘Time to flip the switch’: Lightning players ready for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sights & Sounds from the Florida State Fair Watch Party

Best buds: Hagel, Cirelli bringing the best out of one another in Tampa Bay

Lightning's Brandon Hagel has been named the NHL's First Star of the week

Lightning reassign Goncalves, Halverson, Duke to Syracuse

The Backcheck: Fast starts earn back-to-back wins, well-deserved break for Bolts

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

The Duke’s Debut: Rookie scores in familiar place to help Bolts win in first NHL game

Nuts & Bolts: One more before the 4 Nations break

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Red Wings 3

Recap: Lightning 6, Red Wings 3

Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: A Saturday matinee in Motor City

McDonagh’s team mentality driving his continuous climb up NHL record books

Lightning re-assign forward Conor Sheary to AHL Syracuse