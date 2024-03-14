 Gabby Triplett honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Gabby Triplett as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Triplett, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Selah Freedom.

Triplett, a survivor of human trafficking herself, embodies strength and resilience. After going through sex trafficking and making it out of her situation, she found Selah Freedom and successfully completed their Residential Program in 2019. Through that program Triplett was able to begin her journey to recovery. When asked about her experience and why sharing her story was important, Triplett shared, “It is sad that many people still do not know sex trafficking is a problem or choose to ignore it because they do not know someone who has been directly affected by this crime. However, by sharing my story, sex trafficking then becomes a reality. People get to understand the gravity of this tragic problem from someone who has lived it in their community.” Currently, Triplett serves as Selah Freedom’s Awareness and Volunteer Advocate, helping other individuals who are survivors of human trafficking heal.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique programming and incredible mission of Selah Freedom. Specifically, the funding will help Selah Freedom provide short-term housing for 50 survivors during 2024. This housing will also provide survivors with trauma therapy, mental health counseling, medical care, dental food, clothing, and hygiene items. Additionally, their goal is that 95% of survivors who exit short-term housing will have a completed safe plan on their next steps and where they will continue their recovery.

Triplett became the 581st Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $31.42 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.