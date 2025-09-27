Stachowiak, Girgensons lead Bolts in Friday preseason scorefest

Both forwards scored a pair of goals in Tampa Bay's 6-5 victory

TBLvsCAR_092625_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Forwards Wojciech Stachowiak and Zemgus Girgensons each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 to stay preseason perfect on Friday at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 3-0-0 this preseason and hosts the Nashville Predators for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday.

"I'll be honest, this camp in recent memory for me, this is as good a group as we've ever had. Like just for character kids, just how in-tune they are with everything we're doing. They listen, they work, they're scrappy, they're everything you kind of want in players,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I know we're only eight or nine days in, but it's been a great camp.”

Jon Cooper on Lightning winning preseason home opener against Carolina

“Take most of the players that are gonna play on the Lightning aside. I'm talking about a bunch of guys here trying to make the team or trying to make their impression in our organization. It's been a pleasure to be around these kids. Take away the wins and losses or whatever in the preseason, what's gone on so far. Their enthusiasm and the way they're playing, the care and it's just, it's been a pleasure to be around these kids. It's been a fun group."

Girgensons was the first player to score on Friday just over five minutes into the action, potting a shot from the slot following a pass from the right corner by Stachowiak that was tipped in the crease by Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Girgensons then doubled the Lightning lead at the 11:30 mark of the first period.

The 31-year-old forward received a pass in the right circle, where his initial shot was blocked by a Hurricanes defender. Girgensons corralled the puck and fired it into the open cage for his second goal of the period.

“It always feels nice to score goals,” Girgensons said with a smile postgame.

Carolina closed the period with a goal when forward Givani Smith was left unaccompanied in front of the Lightning net.

A new face to the organization restored Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead with the lone score of the second period. Stachowiak made it 3-1 Tampa Bay with his shot from the bottom of the right circle following a feed from 2023 second-round draft pick Ethan Gauthier.

“Just tried to play my game,” Stachowiak said. “Just keep the focus and do what's best for the team. Second game for me, so still a little nervous, so definitely excited and happy how the game went.”

Wojciech Stachowiak on how he's adjusting to NHL pace of play with Lightning

Defenseman Max Groshev made it 4-1 Tampa Bay to open the third period before the visitors scored back-to-back goals.

Stachowiak then earned his second goal of the night by deflecting JJ Moser’s shot from the left point midway through the third period.

“Sneaky good signing,” Cooper said of Stachowiak. “And again, we're early in the preseason, but he's really taken steps to make himself noticed, and that's what you want to do.”

Bjorkstrand added to the offense with a power-play goal with 12:27 left in the game.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson played the first two periods, stopping 16 of 17 shots before handing the crease to youngster Harrison Meneghin, who made 10 saves in his NHL preseason debut.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Wojciech Stachowiak, TBL (2 Goals, Assist)
  1. Zemgus Girgensons, TBL (2 Goals)
  1. Oliver Bjorkstrand, TBL (Goal, Assist)

