Stachowiak, Girgensons lead Bolts in Friday preseason scorefest

“Take most of the players that are gonna play on the Lightning aside. I'm talking about a bunch of guys here trying to make the team or trying to make their impression in our organization. It's been a pleasure to be around these kids. Take away the wins and losses or whatever in the preseason, what's gone on so far. Their enthusiasm and the way they're playing, the care and it's just, it's been a pleasure to be around these kids. It's been a fun group."

Girgensons was the first player to score on Friday just over five minutes into the action, potting a shot from the slot following a pass from the right corner by Stachowiak that was tipped in the crease by Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Girgensons then doubled the Lightning lead at the 11:30 mark of the first period.

The 31-year-old forward received a pass in the right circle, where his initial shot was blocked by a Hurricanes defender. Girgensons corralled the puck and fired it into the open cage for his second goal of the period.

“It always feels nice to score goals,” Girgensons said with a smile postgame.

Carolina closed the period with a goal when forward Givani Smith was left unaccompanied in front of the Lightning net.

A new face to the organization restored Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead with the lone score of the second period. Stachowiak made it 3-1 Tampa Bay with his shot from the bottom of the right circle following a feed from 2023 second-round draft pick Ethan Gauthier.

“Just tried to play my game,” Stachowiak said. “Just keep the focus and do what's best for the team. Second game for me, so still a little nervous, so definitely excited and happy how the game went.”