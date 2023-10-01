Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win

Following a 4-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the preseason home opener Friday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won their third-consecutive preseason game Saturday with a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena.

The Bolts had multiple big names make their preseason debut Saturday afternoon, including Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos, but it was newcomer Waltteri Merela who stole the show with two goals and one assist, leading all skaters with three points.

After a strong start to the game, the Lightning surrendered the game-opening goal at the 14:25 mark of the first period when a turnover in the defensive zone ended with Yakov Trenin sending a pass to the front of the net, where Joakim Kemell was waiting to fire a perfect shot over the glove of Matt Tomkins and into the top right corner.

Trailing 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes, Tampa Bay opened the second period on the penalty kill and evened the score just 34 seconds into the frame with Brandon Hagel scoring a shorthanded goal, marking the second-straight game that Lightning have lit the lamp while down a skater.

Using his speed, Hagel burst from the Bolts end into the neutral zone, beat Filip Forsberg to a loose puck and fought through the backcheck of Roman Josi before making a beautiful move to the backhand and sliding the puck past Kevin Lankinen for his first goal of the preseason.