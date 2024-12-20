Derrick Cooper honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Dr. Derrick “ TC” Copper as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Dr. TC, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Suicide Prevention Training Institute, Love IV Lawrence, and the Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation.

Dr. TC is a counseling psychologist, Founder and Executive Director of the Suicide Prevention Training Institute. Over a span of 35 years, Dr. TC provided behavioral health services to the Department of Defense. He was and continues to be deeply involved in suicide prevention education efforts. Since the inception of the Institute in 2019, Dr. TC has committed over 12,000 volunteer hours. The work he has done in this space has potentially save hundreds of lives in our community.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique missions of Suicide Prevention Training Institute, Love IV Lawrence, and the Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation. The Suicide Prevention Training Institute will use the funding to support their Combating Suicide: Prevention and Intervention Education for the Tampa Bay Community program. Love IV Lawrence will use the grant to support their Competitive Grants Program, which provides financial support to local organizations working to address mental health and suicide prevention in our community. The Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt Foundation will provide LivingWorks ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) workshops to active-duty military, veterans, and community members at no cost.

Dr. TC became the 605th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.62 million to over 760 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.