Chasing a ‘total dream’: Prospect Showcase provides a path for women officials to pursue NHL

Harris, a native of Pueblo, Colorado, played college hockey at Elmira College and had aspirations of playing professionally before a knee injury required her to take time off. Since she could still skate without contact, she began officiating to stay in skating shape and rehabilitate.

"It felt like a good way to rehab and be on the ice, and then I kind of had a moment where I was just like, 'I don't know. Maybe it's the universe telling me it's time to move on to something else in my life rather than go to Europe and play pro hockey.’…So I ended up at the NHL exposure combine, and the next thing you know, I was full time officiating,” Harris said.

Harris officiated last season in the PWHL, AHL, ECHL, BCHL and NCAA. She officiated every weekend from October through April while still pursuing a Master’s Degree in applied sports psychology.

This will be Harris’ second prospect showcase after she worked in Nashville last season. For her and Johnston, this week is about seeing dreams take another step—both for young hockey players and themselves in their chase of officiating in the NHL.

“That’s 100% the pipe dream,” Harris said of one day officiating an NHL game.

“I feel like the best part of coming to a rookie tournament is getting to see the players’ dreams essentially come true. It’s a very rewarding and very fulfilling experience. Even if maybe they hate us, or they think they hate us, it's fun to see them wear the official threads of whatever team has put them on a prospect list and just see them get to live that out. So that's honestly what I'm looking forward to the most.”

‘Dream’ is an appropriate word for Johnston, too.

“If you think about it from a players’ side, like, all these guys are so close to achieving that childhood dream, so intensity is going to be high in there, and they’re going to be giving it everything they have. And I think from the officiating side, it's very similar. Working in the NHL would be a total dream, and this is a step in that direction or a taste of what something like that might be like.”