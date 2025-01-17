Chaffee hopes to bring energy to Lightning with physicality

Opposing teams have to keep their eyes peeled for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee.

Chaffee—who has already established career highs in games played (39) and on offense with seven goals, four assists and 11 points—is carving an NHL reputation as a forward with a physical edge.

Chaffee has 31 hits in nine games this month, fifth-most of any NHL player in January. He recorded seven hits in the team’s Jan. 5 game against the Anaheim Ducks, the most by a Lightning player in any game this season.

“It’s always a big part of my game. I felt like throughout the years whether it was in college, juniors, that’s always something that I’ve enjoyed and that I’ve always done,” Chaffee said of playing physical. “I think it helps the team. It helps not only get myself into the game, but it gets our team into the game. It’s a big part of my game that I like, and not everyone does.”

Chaffee is the only Lightning forward with multiple games of six-plus hits. He finished with six hits in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chaffee’s 70 hits this season are fourth-most on the team after Thursday, while his 17.36 hits per 60 minutes played ranks first on the Lightning this month.

“It brings the team into the fight a little bit. Obviously when you're hitting, the game becomes more aggressive and your teammates are engaged. And that's just how it is. It's kind of a trickle-down effect,” Chaffee said. “But like I said, it's a big part of my game and that's how I know I play my best is when I'm playing physical. That’s definitely a point of emphasis this season and that’s just how I've always been.”

Only Vancouver forward Kiefer Sherwood (54), Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway (45), Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas (36) and Calgary forward Martin Pospisil (32) have more hits than Chaffee this month across the league.

Chaffee’s boosted physicality extended into the first fight of his NHL career on Jan. 2, when he clashed with former UMass college teammate and San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

Chaffee said he didn’t know it was Ferraro until the official intervened and laughed when asked about fighting a friend. When the puck drops, though, friendships outside the Lightning locker room subside for Chaffee.

"That stuff leads from being physical, and you need to be able to do that and step up. Sometimes you're the guy asking other guys to fight and they're saying no, and sometimes other guys are asking you. It's just part of the game. Sometimes you need to stand up for yourself, and that's just how it goes. … I didn’t realize it was him until halfway through, but all friendships are kind of off when it comes to hockey.”

He said he thought he did “fine” in the bout but joked he wasn’t sure if it could be classified as a fight since the official broke it up midway through.

His old college teammates and coaches at UMass reached out to give him props in the days after the fight, and opponents around the league might also be noticing—and feeling—Chaffee’s physical presence of late.

Chaffee's teammates in Tampa have seen it up close.

"I didn't even realize it was his first. It looked like he'd done it a lot of times,” Lightning forward Mikey Eyssimont said earlier this month of Chaffee’s fight. “But he's just a strong guy. I mean, you go against him in practice, you can feel it.”