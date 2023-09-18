Bolts finish the Rookie Showcase with a 1-1-1 record

The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase came to an end Monday afternoon with the Tampa Bay Lightning falling to the Florida Panthers by a score of 3-2. The Bolts finished the three-game Showcase with a 1-1-1 record with a win over Nashville Friday and a tie vs. Carolina Saturday.

After enjoying a day off Sunday, Tampa Bay looked like the rest served them well at the start of Monday’s contest, rattling off 14 consecutive shots on goal before the Panthers registered their first shot of the afternoon with 8:49 remaining in the first period.

But despite the high-energy performance, Tampa Bay lost the special teams battle in the first period and went to the locker room trailing 1-0. The Bolts earned an early power-play opportunity 4:04 into the contest and after Florida prospect Skyler Brind’Amour was whistled for tripping at the 14:28 mark, the Lightning had 32 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage.

Unable to score on the power play, Tampa Bay found themselves shorthanded with 8:02 left in the first when Ethan Gauthier was called for holding. The Panthers opened the scoring 47 seconds later with Mackie Samoskevich beating Hugo Alnefelt to give Florida the one-goal lead that held through the remainder of the opening period.

With Ethan Hay getting whistled for tripping in the dying seconds of the first, the Lightning opened the middle frame with 1:59 of penalty time to kill and successfully got back to 5-on-5 with a strong effort from the PK. Shortly after, the PK came through again with a successful kill of a tripping penalty against Max Crozier.

But just 21 seconds after Crozier exited the penalty box, Florida prospect Wilmer Skoog got behind the Bolts defense after an awkward bounce and fired a shot past Alnefelt to double the lead for the Panthers with 11:49 remaining in the second period.

Trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes, the Lightning went to the locker room with a 23-14 shot advantage and came out for the third with the same work ethic the team displayed throughout the Showcase.

Just 1:44 into the final period, Waltteri Merela collected the puck and skated into the offensive zone before clipping skates with a linesman and falling to the ice. But Merela maintained possession of the puck and was able to send a pass to the slot for Felix Robert, who ripped a quick shot to the far post and past Mack Guzda to make it a 2-1 game.