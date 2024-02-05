Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

The Lightning All-Star continues his reign atop the Bolts best performances of the month


By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Nikita Kucherov capped off January by being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week thanks to 4 goals and 5 points to pace the league. He then kicked off his February with his fifth career All-Star Game in Toronto, where he was drafted first overall by Team Hughes.

Kuch finished the entire month of January with 6 goals and 24 points, leading the Lightning to a 9-3 record over the span of the month. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 32-53—85, one point more than Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with 31‑53—84 in 49 games played.

Kucherov’s highlight night of the month came in a 6-3 win over the Flyers, in which the winger notched a hat trick and an assist—surpassing 300 career power play points for his career.

“He’s a pleasure to watch every night. He is definitely worth the price of admission,” said coach Jon Cooper after the performance. “Fabulous player. Unique. Elite. I don’t even know what else to say about him. I’m running out of words.”

