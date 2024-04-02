Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brayden Point

And the award for Bolts Best Player of the Month goes to...

[opens envelope, smiles]

Brayden Point.

The Bolts’ star scorer took his game to another level in March, notching 11 goals and 6 assists over the course of ten games. The stretch was highlighted by a huge six-point night in which Pointer recorded a hat trick and three assists in a 6-3 win over the Rangers. A performance that tied him with Doug Crossman and Nikita Kucherov for the franchise record for points in a single game.

Point also put on an emphatic performance in a crucial 3-1 win over Boston last week, potting his 11th game-winning goal of the season—the most among NHL skaters. Over the course of Tampa Bay’s late-season heat check and nine-game point streak, Point’s ten goals were the most among NHL skaters during that span.

“We've had a bit of an up & down season, but to string together this many games in a row is good for our confidence,” Point noted after the win over the Bruins. “I think we've kind of found an identity that really works for us. Playing simple, not forcing things, playing our structure and waiting for opportunities.”

If Pointer can stay hot, a second consecutive 50-goal season could be in reach as the Bolts head into their final playoff push through April.