Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Welcome to the 2024 Bolts Player of the Month Club, Brandon Hagel!

Come on in, make yourself at home. Jonas Johansson is making dinner and Nikita Kucherov is out back working on his touch pass.

Hagel had a huge February for the Bolts, notching 6 goals and 10 assists including a 14-game point streak over the course of the month—then the longest active streak among all NHL skaters and tied for the third-longest in Lightning franchise history.

Hags continues to play like a bona fide star in the Lightning’s high-powered, top-line scoring. His 26 even-strength points are second-most in the league. And his 19:23 average ice time is a career high. In a crucial road tilt with the Devils last week, the winger snagged a goal and two assists leading the Bolts to a 4-1 win.

“I think if you’re going to pick MVPs on our team,” head coach Jon Cooper said after the game, “Kuch would be leading the way. But you’d be hard-pressed to (not) say, especially since we came back from the break, that Hags is right there with him.”