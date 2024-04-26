Nuts & Bolts: Bolts look to push for Game 5

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 27 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Anthony Duclair

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are facing each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons...The Bolts posted a 1-2-0 vs. FLA in the regular season, winning the only contest played at Amerant Bank Arena with a 5-3 victory March 16...Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) and Steven Stamkos (2-2—4) wrapped up the regular season tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. FLA this year...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 10 of his 12 career playoff games vs. FLA (5-15—20) with 11 points over the five contests played at AMALIE Arena (2-9—11)...Stamkos has also picked up points in 10 of his 12 career postseason games vs. FLA (7-8—15) with seven points over the five contests played in Tampa (4-3—7)...Victor Hedman has recorded points in eight of his 12 career playoff games vs. FLA (0-13—13) and has picked up an assist in five of the last seven meetings in the postseason (0-6—6)...In 12 career playoff starts vs. FLA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-4- 0 with a .946 save percentage, 1.99 goals against average and two shutouts, including a home record of 4-1-0 with a .955 SV% and 1.77 GAA with two shutouts...Tampa Bay is 8-4-0 all-time vs. FLA in the postseason, including a home record of 4-1-0...Kucherov (5-15—20) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career playoff points and assists vs. FLA while Stamkos (7-8—15) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Series Schedule

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at Florida Panthers

Game 6: Wednesday, May 1 vs. Florida Panthers

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at Florida Panthers

if necessary