A spotlight to remember with PFC Charles Pratt, Jr., US Army 1943-1945

Multifaceted actor and Hollywood maestro Cole Hauser is five feet away—Yellowstone, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting to boot—and yet the star of the Community Hero Suite is World War II veteran PFC Charles Pratt, Jr.

Handshakes, thank yous and respects pour in for Pratt, who’s the Lightning’s Military Appreciation Night guest of honor at 99 years young. He’s happy to oblige all of it—jovial even. You’d be forgiven for mistaking him for someone two-thirds his age. It’s a vibrant and special room of people, including the evening’s Hero and President of Special Operations Warrior Foundation Clay Hutmacher. In the thick of it all, one might forget that the Lightning and Blackhawks are still playing just behind us in a primetime packed house.

That was the scene Thursday night. Charles Pratt’s history is all the more inspiring.