Seattle Kraken Select Berkly Catton with the Eighth Overall Pick in NHL Draft 

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – June 28, 2024 — Today with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) selected forward Berkly Catton from the Spokane Chiefs. Catton is the team’s first of nine potential picks this year at the League’s entry draft; the first live-televised event held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

In his third Western Hockey League (WHL) season with the Spokane Chiefs, Catton recorded career highs across the scoresheet with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 regular-season games. The alternate captain led his team in both goals and points and ranked third and fourth, respectively, among all WHL skaters during the 2023-24 season. Ninety-six of his 116 points were notched during 37 multi-point games, including one five-point game, six four-point games and seven three-point games. He was named the WHL’s U.S. Division Player of the Year, earning WHL First All-Star Team honors at the conclusion of the season for his efforts. Catton appeared in four WHL playoff games with Spokane, playing at a point-per-game pace by notching four assists.

Standing at five-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Catton totaled 175 points (78 goals, 97 assists) in 140 WHL games with the Chiefs over three seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24. Prior to playing in Spokane, he split his junior career between the U15 Saskatchewan AA Hockey League’s (SAAHL) Saskatoon Outlaws and Bandits (2018-19 to 2019-2020), the Saskatoon Contacts (2019-20 to 2021-22) in the U18 Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) and with Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U team (2021-22).

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native represented his country in the U17 World Hockey Challenge (WHC), IIHF U18 World Junior Championships (WJC) and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In 2022-23, Catton won a WHC silver medal, was named to the U17 WHC All-Star Team and won a bronze medal in the U18 World Junior Championships. He later won a gold medal and scored the most goals (8) and points (10) in the 2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Catton is expected to attend the Kraken’s fourth annual development camp, which will be held at Kraken Community Iceplex from July 2 to 5.

