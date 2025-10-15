No Quit Kraken Fight For Hard Earned Point

MONTREAL – Knocking off a touted playoff contender the night of their home opener was always going to require the Kraken overcoming some obstacles.

And that they did through almost the entirety of a 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday night over the Montreal Canadiens, getting tying goals on three separate occasions and then going ahead for the first time on a Jared McCann marker eight minutes into the third period. But Ivan Demidov tied things up in the final three minutes of regulation right after the expiration of a Kraken penalty and then Cole Caufield snapped one top shelf on Joey Daccord late in overtime to seal it for the home side.

The loss was the Kraken’s first of the season, dropping them to 2-0-1, though they did clinch a point for the third straight game.

The Kraken spent much of the game outplaying the Canadiens after weathering an early Tuesday night storm and surge of emotion by the Bell Centre crowd. The fans were already pumped up for Montreal’s first home game since last spring’s playoffs and had the added emotional lead-in of a video tribute to Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, who died from cancer last month at age 78.

Montreal grabbed an early lead when Demidov hit Alex Newhook with a cross-ice pass at the goalmouth for an easy tap-in just under five minutes into the contest. But from there, with each passing minute, the Kraken defenders went into lockdown mode and the home side struggled to generate any offensive momentum.

At one point, they held the home side to just a lone shot through more than 16 minutes of play, buying time for Jaden Schwartz to get the first of the three tying Kraken goals on a net front pass from Shane Wright. Later in the period, after a turnover and a Caufield go-ahead goal put Montreal up 2-1, Jani Nyman would redirect a Tye Kartye shot for another tying marker that put the teams even heading into the third.

Kirby Dach redirected a wrister from the right circle by Noah Dobson past goalie Daccord to put Montreal ahead yet again early in the third. But minutes later, Jamie Oleksiak countered with a long wrist shot that beat Montembeault to his glove side.

It wasn’t a perfect Kraken game by any stretch. There were defensive lapses by the Kraken, including Chandler Stephenson blindly backhanded a puck from behind his net right to the stick of lethal shooter Caufield in the slot for the second Montreal goal.

But the Kraken never quit, with Oleksiak tying things 3-3 on a long wrist shot through a screen that beat Montembeault to his glove side.