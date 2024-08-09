We Are All Kings Camp Brings Families Together

Hockey camp is a whole lot cooler with a sibling.

Nine-year-old twins Kiara and Leila Gonzalez stumbled out of the car around 8:30 am on Monday, July 29, and lifted their heavy hockey bags over their shoulders. Leading the way was their older brother, Romeo, who confidently said good morning to the coaches, carrying his gear down the ramp into Toyota Sports Performance Center.

This week, nine sets of siblings participated in the LA Kings We Are All Kings Camp, the most siblings ever to attend a camp led by the Kings. The sets of brothers and sisters showcased an exhilarating blend of competition and camaraderie, and the shared passion for the game brought a unique energy to the camp. With every goal or defensive play, the bond between the siblings deepened, and familial rivalries were brought to the front.

The Gonzalez girls stayed together when the groups split up into stations, finding a sense of comfort in the familiarity. When asked who had scored more goals so far in the camp, Leila confidently said herself, and Kiara side-eyed the response.

“I like to be on the same team as her,” Kiara said. “But it’s also fun to go against each other sometimes.”

Eight-year-old Marcelo Arreaga doesn’t have to look far for a practice partner. Roberto, one of the two goalies participating in the camp, is Marcelo’s older brother. Even though Roberto Arreaga is two years older, he spared no mercy on his younger brother when facing one-on-one shots and Marcelo welcomed the competition.

“It’s so fun, I scored a couple goals against him,” he said.

LA Kings players Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe spent some time with the campers on Tuesday and Wednesday, sharing tips on shooting, and advice on how to play at the highest level. Kempe grew up practicing with his older brother, Mario, who played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes. Doughty shared his memories of playing soccer with his sister, Chelsea, and how special it is to be able to grow up playing sports with your sibling.

“Playing with your brother or sister out back in the driveway or on the backyard rink, that’s super special, and they obviously then have a special connection,” Doughty said. “To share that experience your whole life with a brother or sister I think would be amazing.”

Nicole Olivares, 8, held her stick firmly to help balance on her skates. She weaved through cones, carefully taking her time and testing her edges. On the other side of the ice, Miguel Olivares, 10, pushed himself against the older group of kids, with each stride gaining more confidence. Even though Nicole felt intimidated going against her brother in the drills, she didn’t hesitate to share her water bottle with him when he was thirsty.

On Friday, the final day of camp culminated in a scrimmage where Cody Moreno, 5, and Xavier Moreno, 6, played on opposite teams. Standing no taller than 3 feet, attending their very first hockey camp, they looked to older brother Jayden for guidance. Cody Moreno waited patiently for his turn to take the ice and stumbled to get out the door when it was time. With a little push from one of the coaches who helped him get to the net, he scored a goal. Being one of the youngest and smallest campers, both benches erupted in cheers.

Post scrimmage the campers and parents all took to the ice for an open family free skate. Derek Moreno, who had recently picked up hockey again because of his kids, enjoyed sharing the moment all together.

“I think it’s awesome what the Kings are doing, I grew up playing hockey but stopped because there were no programs like this,” Moreno said. “It’s my dream for my kids that they all get to play together like this.”

The We Are All Kings Camp was led by LA Kings Diversity and Inclusion Specialist Blake Bolden and Prospect Advisor, Manon Rheume, with the LA Kings Hockey Development Team supporting. The campers are also members of the Thru Guidance 24° of Color Diversity Ice Skating program and have previously participated in the We Are All Kings Learn To Skate programs.