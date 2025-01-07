LA Kings Watch Party @ Snow Summit

Join us at SoCal's Snow Capital on January 18! Root for your LA Kings alongside Bailey and Ice Crew as the Kings take on the Seattle Kraken.
- Location: Snow Summit
- Tommi's (inside main lodge, top floor)
- Outdoor meadow area (between Main Lodge and Chair 1)
- Address: 880 Summit Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
- Time: 6:00PM
In addition to watching the game, there will be prizes, giveaways, food/drink specials and Big Bear's very own Biggie Bear for Kings fans in attendance! The fun gets underway at 6:00PM, so grab your Kings gear and Go Kings Go!