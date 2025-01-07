LA Kings Watch Party @ Snow Summit

241219_BigBearMountainResorts_WatchParty_1920x1080_Web_Main

Join us at SoCal's Snow Capital on January 18! Root for your LA Kings alongside Bailey and Ice Crew as the Kings take on the Seattle Kraken.

  • Location: Snow Summit
    • Tommi's (inside main lodge, top floor)
    • Outdoor meadow area (between Main Lodge and Chair 1)
  • Address: 880 Summit Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
  • Time: 6:00PM

In addition to watching the game, there will be prizes, giveaways, food/drink specials and Big Bear's very own Biggie Bear for Kings fans in attendance! The fun gets underway at 6:00PM, so grab your Kings gear and Go Kings Go!

