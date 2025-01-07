Two Kings Prospects Medal at U-20 World Junior Championships 

Hampton Slukynsky (USA) and Jakub Dvorak (Czechia) each brought home hardware from the 2025 World Junior Championships (WJC) that concluded over the weekend. Taking place in Ottawa and Ontario, Canada across 11 days, it was Slukynsky and the Americans that won the Gold Medal, marking the first time in country history that the States won the Gold Medal in back-to-back tournaments (2024-25). Also significant, Dvorak and the Czechs defeated Canada in the quarterfinals knockout round for the second consecutive year and followed that win up with a second consecutive Bronze Medal.

Both medal games ended in dramatic fashion as the Gold Medal was decided in the eighth minute of a 3-on-3 overtime with USA defeating Finland, while the Czechia won the Bronze Medal over Sweden in an almost inconceivable 14th round of a shootout.

Player Performances

Hampton Slukynsky (USA)

Slukynsky returns to Western Michigan University with a well-earned Gold Medal after appearing in two of USA’s games, including a quarterfinal elimination game. Going 2-0-0 in the tournament, Slukynsky stopped 42 of 45 shots faced against Latvia and Switzerland to earn himself a tournament-high .933 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. Slukynsky’s two victories helped propel USA to an impressive 6-0-1 record across the tournament.

Jakub Dvorak (Czechia)

Dvorak heads back to the Ontario Reign with his Bronze medal having played a crucial role on the blue line for Czechia. Often paired against the top lines of their opponent, the Kings second round draft pick from 2023 logged an average of 17:15 time on ice, netted one goal and was a +4 across seven games.

Carter George (Canada)

George was given the helm of Canada’s net entering the tournament and was stellar despite the team’s disappointing early exit. George began his tournament with back-to-back shutouts over the eventual Silver Medalists Finland and Germany, making a combined 61 saves. George’s pair of wins brought Canada back into contention for the top seed of Group A as he and his team faced USA in the last day of group play with the winner earning that coveted top seeding going into the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, from that point on, Canada’s skaters got George into an uphill battle that he often times had to face on his own. George and Canada fell 4-1 to USA behind three American power play goals on seven opportunities dropping them to the third seed in the group. Then, George and Canada’s unlikely quarterfinal departure from the 2025 World Juniors thanks to Dvorak’s Czechs came in heartbreaking fashion. Put in four very difficult positions in the game, George surrendered two backdoor tap-ins, gave up an own goal from a defenseman accidentally swatting the puck into his own net and a last minute one-timer on the power play to fall 4-3 in regulation. George, who heads back to the OHL concluded the tournament 2-2-0.