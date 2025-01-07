The Top 10 Moments From Trevor Lewis' NHL Career

Activated off of injured reserve and immediately slotted back into the Kings lineup this past Saturday, Trevor Lewis made history and officially played in his 1,000th career NHL game. Lewis had to wait a few weeks longer than he likely expected to reach the monumental milestone after he sustained a lower-body injury back on November 30th against the Ottawa Senators. Nonetheless, Lewis played in his 1,000th game on January 4th versus the Tampa Bay Lightning after missing the 12 games prior.

To celebrate Lewis’ accomplishment, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from his career to date.

Drafted by Kings in 1st Round

Lewis was selected 17th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft in Vancouver. Lewis was the Kings’ second pick of the draft, coming just six picks after LA took Jonathan Bernier 11th overall. By playing in 1,000 games, Lewis becomes the 13th player and the 10th first-rounder to reach the 1,000-game threshold in his draft class.

First Career NHL Goal

Coming in his second career NHL game on December 20th, 2008, against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings, Lewis notched his first goal with a wrist shot from the high slot. Tracking back to play responsible defense, as he has done throughout his whole career, Lewis took advantage of a defensive zone turnover and quickly ripped a shot in the slot, benefitting from a bounce off the Red Wings defenseman’s skate which deflected the puck into the net. Lewis would play six games during the 2008-09 regular season for the Kings, accumulating three points (1-2=3).