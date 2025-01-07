The Top 10 Moments From Trevor Lewis' NHL Career

By Jack Jablonski
Activated off of injured reserve and immediately slotted back into the Kings lineup this past Saturday, Trevor Lewis made history and officially played in his 1,000th career NHL game. Lewis had to wait a few weeks longer than he likely expected to reach the monumental milestone after he sustained a lower-body injury back on November 30th against the Ottawa Senators. Nonetheless, Lewis played in his 1,000th game on January 4th versus the Tampa Bay Lightning after missing the 12 games prior.

To celebrate Lewis’ accomplishment, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from his career to date.

Drafted by Kings in 1st Round
Lewis was selected 17th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft in Vancouver. Lewis was the Kings’ second pick of the draft, coming just six picks after LA took Jonathan Bernier 11th overall. By playing in 1,000 games, Lewis becomes the 13th player and the 10th first-rounder to reach the 1,000-game threshold in his draft class.

First Career NHL Goal
Coming in his second career NHL game on December 20th, 2008, against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings, Lewis notched his first goal with a wrist shot from the high slot. Tracking back to play responsible defense, as he has done throughout his whole career, Lewis took advantage of a defensive zone turnover and quickly ripped a shot in the slot, benefitting from a bounce off the Red Wings defenseman’s skate which deflected the puck into the net. Lewis would play six games during the 2008-09 regular season for the Kings, accumulating three points (1-2=3).

Stanley Cup Champion in 2012
Playing a huge role as depth forward for the Kings during their dominant run in the early-mid 20-teens, Lewis stepped up when it mattered most. Lewis, who notched seven points (3-4=7) in 72 regular season games that year turned it on in the playoffs offensively. Lewis played in all 20 postseason games and recorded his playoff career-best nine points (3-6=9). Lewis’s most memorable goal came as the last goal of playoffs on June 11th, 2012, burying an empty net goal in Game 6 to extend the Kings lead to 5-1, ultimately clinching the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Stanley Cup Champion, Part Deux
Lewis again played a vital role for the Kings in their quest for the second Stanley Cup in 2014. Entering the playoffs, Lewis had recorded 11 points (6-5=11) in 73 games during the regular season. Then playing in all 26 playoff games, Lewis had five points, including four big goals (4-1=5), as the Kings were at the top of the NHL for the second time in three seasons.

GettyImages-450638240

International Hardware With Team USA
Lewis added more hardware to his mantle in 2015 when he traveled to the Czech Republic with Team USA and came home with something bronze. Lewis helped the Americans to a 6-0-1 record in group play, earning the top seed heading into the knockout round. Ultimately falling to Russia in the semifinals, Lewis and USA rebounded to defeat the host nation 4-0 in the Bronze-Medal game. Lewis recorded nine points in 10 games during the tournament.

Seven Consecutive Unsung Hero Awards
From 2011-18, Lewis was awarded the team’s Unsung Hero Award, as voted by his teammates. As voted on by his peers, Lewis has the most Unsung Hero Awards in franchise history and won the award in consecutive fashion over that seven-season stretch. A rare accomplishment, from those he plays alongside.

The Century Mark
Coming earlier this season, Lewis recorded his 100th career NHL goal on November 5th, 2024. On a night where Lewis posted two goals, career goals 100 and 101, the century-marking tally came on a play where the veteran forward found soft spot in the slot and followed up on his own rebound. Lewis beat goaltender Filip Gustavsson with a put-back over the left leg and celebrated with his team. An empty net goal to seal the game came later and Lewis’s two-goal night helped to secure a 5-1 victory.

GettyImages-2182514347

First Utah Native To Play 1,000 NHL Games
The proud Salt Lake City native became the first ever Utah-born NHL'er to reach the threshold. Lewis ranks first among NHL players in from Utah in games played, coming in ahead of Steve Konowalchuk‘s 790 games.

Top-10 All-Time in Kings History in Games Played
Lewis ranks eighth currently for games played in a Kings sweater. While Lewis has played in 1,000 games in total, 782 of those have been with the Kings. Trailing General Manager of the Kings Rob Blake by just 23 games for seventh all-time in franchise history, Lewis is on track to potentially surpass Blake later this season.

100+ Playoff Games......And Counting
Lewis has appeared in 104 career playoff games in his career. While not all with the Kings, The 84 playoff games with Los Angeles ranks 7th all-time. During those 84 games, Lewis has 23 points (11-12=23) and two game-winning goals.

Congratulations Lewy! Here’s to the next 1,000!

