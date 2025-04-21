There’s Nothing Like The Stanley Cup Playoffs

It is a time for jubilant celebration and a time for soul-crushing disappointment.

It is a time for trust and belief and a time that will test all you believe in and all that you trust.

It is time for the National Hockey League playoffs.

No other professional sport demands as much of its players or organizations as the Stanley Cup playoffs demands of its players and teams, an epic quest repeated each spring and while the reward is always the same the path to glory is always unique.

“I remember being overwhelmed with excitement,” goaltender Darcy Kuemper said. “It’s almost hard to remember because it was such a surreal experience, and hearing the difference in the crowd, the intensity in the locker room, the intensity on the ice.”

He is remembering his first playoff experience.

On May 7, 2013, Kuemper took over for Josh Harding in the Minnesota Wild net and stopped 16 of 18 shots in a 3-0 Chicago Blackhawks win. The next spring Kuemper had taken over the starting job in goal and the Wild knocked off heavily favored Colorado in the first round. Eight years later Kuemper won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

“I think that’s what makes it so special. When you’re playing on the street and on the outdoor rink growing up, it’s always for the Stanley Cup,” Kuemper said of the postseason. “It’s what you’ve been dreaming of your whole life, so to actually get out there and everyone’s experiencing the same thing, it’s the best hockey you’ll ever play.”

The reality is the playoffs can be overwhelming. And in each of the 16 NHL locker rooms at this very moment coaches are trying to instill the message; don’t let the moment take over, don’t let the enormity of the task detract you from doing what you do.

But in those same locker rooms young players will be looking to veterans to show them the way to provide clues about how to navigate these crucial moments.

“You’ve got to be very careful. I think the biggest thing is there’s so much emotion involved already, the highs and the lows, you have to be ready to balance those out, and winning Game One’s awesome, but there’s a lot of series left, and losing Game One sucks, but there’s a lot of series left, and things like that. You just got to kind of be ready for whatever happens and just stay in the moment the best you can,” Kuemper said. “The most important game is always the next one, the most important period is always the next one. Obviously, you want to get a head start in the series, but there’s so many ups and downs and momentum swings throughout games, throughout series, so it’s just a journey.”

Kuemper recalled a speech given by veteran Andrew Cogliano after the Colorado Avalanche lost Game 5 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with the Avalanche up 3-1 in the series.

“He gave a really, really important speech, I think, that helped us overcome that low and be able to bounce back and win it the next game,” Kuemper recalled. “Just about staying in the moment and not worrying about the result. If you’re looking at the end of the game, it’s hard to play the game in the moment, so just being able to accept that whatever happens, happens, but if you go out there and do things the right way, then, regardless of the result, you can be at peace with it, and I think that helped guys just go out there and play their game.”

The Avs won the next game, finishing off two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa in six games.

That night Kuemper took the Cup from teammate Andre Burakovsky.

And he passed it to?

Kuemper smiles at the memory. Or lack of said memory.

“I can’t even remember. I’d have to go back and watch the video,” he said with a laugh.

The veteran netminder has lots of company in the Kings room when it comes to those players who have walked the long path to a championship. Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis, of course, own two Stanley Cup rings from the Kings’ wins in 2012 and 2014. Joel Edmundson won a Cup in St. Louis in 2019. He was teammates with Phil Danault in Montreal in 2021 when the Habs lost in the final to Tampa.

Warren Foegele recalled his first-ever playoff experience with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019.

“I think just excitement, butterflies, nerves. I was surrounded by a bunch of guys that had experienced it before to kind of tell me what to expect,” Foegele recalled. “We had this belief in our room, and what we have here as well, is I think we’re up for the fight against anybody.”

That first series was a true trial by fire for Foegele as the Hurricanes, playing in their first post-season tournament in a decade, fell behind 2-0 to Alex Ovechkin and the defending Cup champion Washington Capitals.

“Game 3 was probably the biggest game for us to win at home, and then we made it 2-2,” Foegele recalled. “It was basically whoever was at home was winning until Game 7. So pretty exciting times, and I’m happy I was able to go through that experience. I remember I scored in Game 3 and I couldn’t hear for a solid minute and a half. And I was like, wow, this place is rocking.”

The series ended in double-overtime in Game 7 when Mr. Game 7, Justin Williams set up the series-clinching goal by Brock McGinn in Washington.

Williams, of course, holds a special place in many hockey hearts in Los Angeles after his contributions to two Stanley Cups.

“It’s one thing to say stuff, but those guys go out and do it as well,” Foegele said. “I remember Justin Williams always saying, ‘don’t be scared of the moment,’ and ‘let’s attack, let’s play to win,’ little things like that. Maybe you’re like, oh, what does that really mean? But it basically means let’s just live in this moment and don’t hold back.”

The Canes went on to sweep the New York Islanders in the second round before losing to Boston in the Eastern Conference Final in 2019. Last spring Foegele took his own personal Stanley Cup journey one step further as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, losing to Florida in a gripping seven-game series.

Even though he’s just 29, Foegele has wisdom to share with a cadre of Kings players hoping for those same experiences themselves.

“I think I’ve done a good job of being honest with those young guys and making them feel comfortable to talk to me and share their opinions too. At the end of the day, as long as you all believe, you’ve got a great chance,” said Foegele recently voted most valuable newcomer on the Kings roster. I think this group really believes. I wasn’t here those other years, but it feels like a really tight group. The teams that I’ve been on that have gone through this, especially last year, we were a tight group. When you’re a tight group, you have guys that are willing to sacrifice a little bit more than the guys that aren’t as tight.”