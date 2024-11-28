Behind the Design: Salvadoran Heritage Merch

On Saturday, November 30th, the LA Kings will celebrate Salvadoran Heritage as we take on the Ottowa Senators. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Salvadoran heritage-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Annette Funes at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 4:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive New Era beanie! Click here for more info!