Behind the Design: Salvadoran Heritage Merch

On Saturday, November 30th, the LA Kings will celebrate Salvadoran Heritage as we take on the Ottowa Senators. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Salvadoran heritage-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Annette Funes at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 4:00 PM game and purchase a limited-availability ticket pack to receive an exclusive New Era beanie! Click here for more info!

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

Share the gift of Kings hockey 🎁

The LA Kings Holiday Pack is back! Our Holiday Pack offers two exclusive ticket plans, with a unique gift for each, that bring the thrills of live hockey straight to your holiday festivities and into the new year!

Kings Promotions and Themes All December-Long!

Kings fans, December is filled with many great promotions and theme nights – including Star Wars Night, Kids Day and plenty more! Don’t miss out on these awesome giveaways and exclusive ticket pack items! Get your tickets today by clicking the link below!

