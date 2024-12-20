12/19 Final - Kings 7, Flyers 3

The Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers handily on Thursday night tonight to extend their point streak to three games. Winning 7-3 on ESPN+ and Hulu, the Kings ended the game strongly, scoring the game’s last five goals.

The Kings opened the scoring halfway through the first period on Thursday when Phillip Danault sprung Kevin Fiala for a breakaway. The Swiss native split the Flyers defensemen and fought off a slash to the stick as he went to his backhand, beating their goaltender with a late move to take a 1-0 lead. Leading by a goal, the Kings surrendered the lead with 5:49 to go in the period when Noah Cates made an impressive in tight move and found the back of the net.

Tanner Jeannot opened the scoring in the second period when the first-year King banged home a loose puck in the crease to notch his sixth point (3-3=6) in as many games against the Flyers. Up 2-1 halfway through the game, Tyson Foerster put his fingerprints on the game and netted a pair of goals back-to-back and put the Flyers up 3-2 with just under five minutes to go in the period. Now trailing, the Kings captain came up clutch before period’s end and evened the game at three’s.

Knotted at 3-3 to open final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings quickly took control of the lead and never looked back. As part of a four-goal third period, Warren Foegele buried the eventual game-winning goal just under two minutes in with a tip-in off of a Jordan Spence point shot. With an assist on the goal was Jacob Moverare, who picked up his first point this season in his 14th game with the big club. Another Kopitar goal in the game doubled the Kings lead to 5-3 and gave him 10 goals on the year halfway through the period. A Quinton Byfield empty net goal with 3:37 remaining iced the game, but the Kings added another insurance goal with 2:26 to when Fiala netted his second of the game thanks to a slick behind the back pass from Alex Laferriere that set him up with a wide open net backdoor.