12/10 Final - Kings 3, Islanders 1

The LA Kings made it six consecutive victories, as they began a seven-game roadtrip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday evening at UBS Arena.

The Kings were led by a multi-point night from forward Adrian Kempe, while forward Kevin Fiala and defenseman Mikey Anderson also scored in the road victory. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves on 20 shots, as he picked up the victory in his second straight start after returning from injury on Saturday.

