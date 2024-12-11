12/10 Final - Kings 3, Islanders 1

20241211_025510786_iOS
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The LA Kings made it six consecutive victories, as they began a seven-game roadtrip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday evening at UBS Arena.

The Kings were led by a multi-point night from forward Adrian Kempe, while forward Kevin Fiala and defenseman Mikey Anderson also scored in the road victory. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves on 20 shots, as he picked up the victory in his second straight start after returning from injury on Saturday.

For a full recap from tonight's game, including post-game quotes from Fiala, captain Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

LAK at NYI | Recap

News Feed

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings @ New York Islanders: Tune In

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/9

Behind the Design: Star Wars Night Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Coat Drive at Crypto.com Arena 

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings Media 12-03-24: Hear From Darcy Kuemper, Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/2

Behind the Design: Salvadoran Heritage Merch

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/25

Behind the Design: Indian Cultural Celebration Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

LA Kings Media 11-19-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Media 11-18-24: Hear From Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/18

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings to Host Annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena

11/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 3