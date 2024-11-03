11/2 FINAL - Kings 3, Blackhawks 4 (SO)

The Kings were unable to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday afternoon as a strong start against the Chicago Blackhawks was not enough come game’s end. Losing 4-3 in a shootout, the Kings did earn a point and their record now sits at 6-3-3.

The Kings got off to a dominant start against the Blackhawks as they had buried the game’s first goal and had 10 shots before the visitors recorded their first shot of the game with 8:50 remaining in the opening period. Leading goalscorer for the Kings Alex Laferriere opened the scoring early in game as the team’s top power play unit connected on their first opportunity. Just one game after recording his 800th career assist, Anze Kopitar beautifully set up a wide open Laferriere backdoor and helped give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Unable to stretch lead beyond a single goal, the Kings went into the first intermission with a lead on the scoreboard and held a 12-4 advantage in shots.

The Kings added to their lead late in the second when Laferriere buried his second goal of the game. Laferriere, now up to eight goals on the season scored this one with a wrist shot at even strength, his seventh, to move into second in the NHL in even strength goals, trailing only the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov. Through 40 minutes, the Kings led 2-0 and outshot the Blackhawks 23-8.

The momentum shifted in favor of Blackhawks early in the third period and showed that the game was far from over. Scoring just 3:26 into the period, Nick Foligno knocked in a rebound that bled through Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper and brought the visitors to within one. Just over two minutes later, a smooth move by Lukas Reichel as he entered the Kings zone made way for slot pass to Craig Smith and Smith promptly buried it to even the game at 2-2. The Kings responded after the Blackhawks tied the game and Phillip Danault did so getting the monkey off his back. Coming in his and the Kings 12th game of the season, Danault notched his 1st goal with a net front put back off of the back boards. Leading again, the Kings surrendered another game-tying goal, this one coming with an empty Blackhawks net with just 31 seconds left in regulation.

Into overtime, the Kings had multiple opportunities in the 3-on-3 session and outshot the Blackhawks 5-2, but couldn’t score. A shootout followed and one save combined was made in the six total attempts between two teams, falling in favor of the visitors.

Shootout:

Kings: ✅❌ ✅

Blackhawks: ✅✅