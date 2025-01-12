1/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 2

The Kings winning streak of five games came to an end on Saturday night in Calgary. Falling on the road to the Flames for the second time this season, both games saw the Kings struggle to score goals despite peppering the opposing net at times during the game. Now through two games on their current five-game road trip, the Kings are 1-1-0 and will head to Edmonton next for a game against the Oilers on Monday night.

The Kings struck first on Saturday 6:19 into the game. After sustaining offensive zone pressure and possession, a loose puck during a scrum was batted to Jacob Moverare’s point. Moverare didn’t hesitate when the puck made its way to him, turned and fired through traffic, beating Dustin Wolf high on the blocker side. Moverare’s goal was his first of the season and is his second career NHL goal. The Kings continued to push in the first period, but could not get another puck past Wolf despite 17 total shots.

The Kings failed to carry the same momentum into the second period and beyond as they totaled just 15 shots in the final 40 minutes of regulation. Midway into the second period the Kings lost their lead and it came from a defensive zone giveaway. Failing to breakout cleanly, the Flames gained control of the puck after the first pass from behind the Kings goal line didn’t connect with anyone. Matthew Coronato received a pass in slot from Blake Coleman and beat David Rittich with a quick wrist shot high on the glove side, giving him his 10th goal of the season. The teams would finish the period tied 1-1 with a 22-10 shot advantage favoring the Kings.

The game-deciding goal came just under five minutes into the third period and came on the Flames power play. Following a blocked point shot by Warren Foegele, the puck ricocheted directly to Flames leading goalscorer Jonathan Huberdeau who spun and whipped the puck into the Kings net all in one motion for his 18th goal of the season. Trailing late in the final minutes of the game, the Kings took an unfortunate tripping penalty to go down a man and were unable to pose a true threat in the lasting seconds as they struggled to gain possession of the puck and get Rittich off the ice.

Rittich made 16 saves on 18 shots as his record now moves to 11-9-0.