10/12 FINAL - Kings 1, Bruins 2 (OT)

The LA Kings picked up a point on the road, as they fell by a 2-1 final in overtime against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The first period came and went without a goal. The best look for the Kings came while shorthanded, as forwards Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault led a 2-on-1 rush, leading to multiple opportunities, but no goals. In total, the Kings outshot the Bruins 9-7 in the opening frame, despite killing off the period’s only two penalties.

Early in the second period, the Kings opened the scoring while on the power play. With the second unit on the ice, taking over an extended stretch in the offensive zone from the first unit, a string of passes led to the game’s first goal. Quinton Byfield took a pass from defenseman Jordan Spence and split the penalty killers through the slot, finding Danault in the left-hand circle. Danault passed through the slot, past Alex Turcotte in front directly to Moore, who buried his first of the season for an early 1-0 lead.

With the teams skating 4-on-4 late in the second period, Boston equalized through forward Elias Lindholm. Defenseman Jordan Spence turned the puck over in the neutral zone, which gave the Bruins a look the other way. Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper made the first save on a slap shot from Brad Marchand, but Lindholm drove the net and snuck the rebound past a sprawling Kuemper for his second goal of the season and a tie game at the second intermission.

The third period came and went without a goal, as the Kings put together a grinding effort to get the game into overtime, including a penalty kill in the final three minutes of regulation.

In the extra session, Boston scored the game-winning goal, as David Pastrnak capitalized on a long shift by the Kings. With the Kings unable to get a clean clearance, to get fresh legs on the ice, the Bruins converted on a 2-on-2 sequence, with Pastrnak burying from the slot for the the 2-1 victory and the second point.