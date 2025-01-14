1/13 Final - Kings 0, Oilers 1

The Kings fell 1-0 to the Oilers in Edmonton on Monday night. Shutout for just the second time this season, the Kings have now lost back to back games for the first time since before Christmas.

Like what happened in Calgary, the Kings had plenty of chances in the first period. This time unable to convert at all, the Kings 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes resulted in a scoreless tie as they limited the Oilers to just six shots.

It took 38:37 for the game’s first and only goal on Monday and it came from Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Coming in 4-on-4 play, Leon Draisaitl won a foot race to a loose puck in the Kings end, made a quick move behind the Kings net and found a streaking Darnell Nurse in the high slot for a one-timer. Nurse couldn’t beat Darcy Kuemper with the original shot, but the puck rebounded directly to McDavid and the 28-year-old birthday boy pocketed his 17th goal of the season.

The Kings were unable to beat Stuart Skinner with 11 more shots in the third period ended the game shutout on 30 total shots.

Kuemper stopped 29 of 30 shots and picked up his first regulation loss since November 11th.