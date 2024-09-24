Pacific Division Preview, Canadian Teams - Calgary, Edmonton & Vancouver

Calgary Flames

2023-24 Regular Season Record: 38-39-5 (81 points, T-5 in Pacific Division)

2023-24 Season Result: Missed Stanley Cup Playoffs by 17 points

Additions: Kevin Bahl, Jake Bean, Ryan Lomberg, Anthony Mantha

Subtractions: Dylan Dube, AJ Greer, Oliver Kylington, Andrew Mangiapane, Jacob Markstrom, Jordan Oesterle

The Flames enter the season in a “retooling” phase, according their General Manager Craig Conroy. After having gone out with the old (veteran NHLers) and in with the new across the past 10-plus months, the Flames are hoping for a young core to produce around some of their established remaining veterans. Five heavy-minute staples from the Flames roster will not be returning from last year’s team. With the departures of Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Andrew Mangiapane and Jakob Markstrom, Conroy has looked to lean on the young talent that they have both acquired in their trades and have been developing these past few years.

As mentioned in the notable departures, the Flames' biggest offseason move was trading away longtime starting goalie Jakob Markstrom to make space for the promising young Dustin Wolf. Wolf, the 2023 AHL MVP and a two-time AHL Goalie of the Year award winner, who has been knocking on the door. The former Junior King should get his chance this season. Wolf enters the upcoming season having played 17 games for the Flames last year and has gone an astounding 95-31-9 from 2021-24 in the AHL. Alongside Wolf in the Flames net this season will be Daniel Vladar who has carried the backup role behind Markstrom the past three seasons.

Looking at the younger talent to highlight for the Flames going into the season begins with the newly paid Yegor Sharangovich. The trend of the Flames trading away more established NHL'ers goes back further than just last season and Sharangovich is example number one. Acquired in the summer of 2023, Sharangovich was the key piece back from the New Jersey Devils when sending former King Tyler Toffoli the other way. In his first year with the Flames, Sharangovich set career highs in goals (31), assists (28) and points (59), ranking second on the team in points as led the team in the goalscoring department. Sharangovich was re-upped this summer, signing a five-year, $28.75M ($5.75) deal that will kick in next season. Fellow forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who the Flames acquired from the Canucks last season is also expected to provide depth scoring after tallying 25 points (14-11=25) in 29 games for the Flames. Furthermore, former first-round selection Connor Zary and power forward Martin Pospisil, who racked over 100 penalty minutes in just 63 games last season, will play consistent minutes and have high ceilings when it comes to impacting a game.

Two other noteworthy signings from the Flames include last year’s Stanley Cup champion Ryan Lomberg and three-time 20-goal scorer Anthony Mantha. With much attention on the forwards this offseason, the Flames will look to climb into the top half of the NHL’s scoring department after ranking 19th last season with 3.09 goals per game.