Pacific Division Preview, California - Anaheim & San Jose

Anaheim Ducks

2023-24 Regular Season Record: 27-50-5 (59 points, 7th in Pacific Division)

2023-24 Season Result: Missed Stanley Cup Playoffs by 39 points

Additions: Brian Dumoulin, Robby Fabbri, Jansen Harkins

Subtractions: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Max Jones, Jakob Silfverberg

The Ducks haven’t finished higher than sixth in the Pacific Division in the last six years, but there are many reasons to believe that streak could end in the near future. The Ducks didn’t have a tremendously active offseason compared to many in the division but they didn’t need to. Adding just two players that are expected to play meaningful minutes this season, the Ducks have 11 players that are 25 or younger on their roster, looking to improve internally. Not wanting to take ice time away from their extremely young and talented core, General Manager Pat Verbeek added one forward and defenseman by trading for Robby Fabbri, who is on his final year of a three-year, $12M ($4M AAV) deal. The Ducks also traded for Brian Dumoulin who is on the final year of a two-year, $6.3M ($3.150M AAV) deal.

Expect both physical and mental growth, maturation and increased skill and strength from the young talent on the Ducks roster. Of the 10 players under 25, six of them were drafted in the first round, including four in the top ten. It’s often said to build through the middle of the ice when you’re creating a roster to compete for Stanley Cups and that’s exactly what the Ducks have done. Projected at center this season is a quartet of first rounders: 19-year-old and the 2023 second overall pick Leo Carlsson, 23-year-old and 2019 ninth overall pick Trevor Zegras, 21-year-old and 2021 third overall pick Mason McTavish and finally the 24-year-old and 23rd overall pick in 2018 Isac Lundestrom. Offensive growth is expected from the 6–3, 200-pound Carlsson and the 6–0, 215-pound power forward McTavish. Meanwhile, the uber-talented Zegras looks to return to form off an injury-filled 2023-24 season. Zegras will look to get back to the offensive pace that he had during the 2022-23 season when he notched 65 points (23-42=65) in 81 games.

Not to be forgotten are talented forwards in the one-time 37-goal scorer in 2021-22 Troy Terry and last year’s 37-goal scorer Frank Vatrano who both return.

The Ducks ranked 30th both offensively and defensively last season, averaging 2.48 goals per game, compared to 3.57 goals against per game. The Ducks will look to hold down the fort in front of the emerging 24-year-old goalie Lukas Dostal and John Gibson. Gibson (46 games) and Dostal (44 games) split starts for the majority of last season and enter camp with an undetermined number one.