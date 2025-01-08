NHL Postpones Tonight's Game vs. Calgary

Tonight's game against the Calgary Flames has been postponed.

Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community. We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community.

We appreciate the League’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.

For those with tickets for tonight's game, please hold on to your tickets. There is nothing you need to do. The tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date. More information and ticketing options will be communicated directly once the game date and time are confirmed.