Member Central FAQs- Misc.

A ticket pack item is a limited-edition item tied to a special theme/heritage night. Tickets must be purchased under a specific offer to receive the promotional item. Examples of ticket pack items include all heritage nights and sports night items.

For season ticket members, all ticket pack items are available to secure without purchasing into the specific ticket offer. Members can secure their desired ticket pack item in their Fan Account under the “offers” tab.

A giveaway item is given to a specific number of game attendees (i.e.: First 10,000 fans). We also offer all-arena giveaways as well. All ticket purchasers are eligible for giveaway items for that specific game day. Check out our promotional schedule here: lakings.com/tickets.