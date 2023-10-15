10/14 FINAL - Kings 5, Hurricanes 6 (SO)

The Kings dropped a barn burner at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Going up against one the best teams in the NHL, the Kings were not as sharp as they needed to be for a full 60-plus minutes to come away with two points. While unsuccessful in earning the two points, the Kings did bank their first point of the season by sending the game beyond regulation. Here’s how it happened…

The first period did not go as the Kings had planned with the Hurricanes jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Brent Burns first put the Hurricanes up 1-0 just over four minutes into the game with rifle of a wrist shot, followed by a short-handed breakaway goal by Sebastian Aho two and a half minutes later. Making it 3-0 for the Hurricanes was Jesperi Kotkaniemi with a five-hole goal with 6:32 to go in the first. Down by three, the Kings got themselves on the board before period’s end when Drew Doughty beat goalie Frederik Andersen with slap shot for his first goal of the season.

Beginning the scoring in the second period was a familiar face in former King Brendan Lemieux, who found the back of the net with a wrist shot blocker-side after a poor Kings change to extend the lead to 4-1 for the Hurricanes. Down three again, the Kings cut the deficit back to two goals with an Anze Kopitar power-play tally, his first of the season. A second short-handed Hurricanes goal would push the lead back to three goals with 9:37 remaining in the second period. But queue the comeback. Trailing by three for the third time, Trevor Moore netted a power-play goal in the slot to bring the Kings within two heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

With under 10 minutes of regulation to play, Vladislav Gavrikov brought the Kings within one after a fortuitous bounce ended up with the puck on his stick and an empty net to shoot into. The pass leading to the Gavrikov goal came from Blake Lizotte, who extended his point streak against the Hurricanes to five games. Then, with the goalie pulled and a 6-on-5 man advantage, the Kings evened the score when Carl Grundstrom found Kopitar backdoor for his second goal of the game with just 1:22 remaining in regulation.

Tied after 60 minutes, the scores stayed that way after five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime. Into a shoutout, it took nine rounds to decide a winner and that was the Hurricanes by a score of 3-2.

Pheonix Copley made his first start of the season and stopped 14 of 19 shots.