LA Kings visit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

The LA Kings will make their annual visit to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Monday, Jan. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., to meet pediatric patients and their families being treated at the facility.

Groups of players will gather in the hospital’s John Stauffer Lobby before making room visits to some of the hospital’s inpatients. The children will be able to receive autographs and take photos with their favorite Kings.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine and is the largest provider of hospital care for children in California. Children’s Hospital is home to world-renowned experts who work together across disciplines to deliver inclusive and compassionate care, driving medical advances that set global standards for pediatric care.

The hospital is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. CHLA is the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and the Pacific U.S. region for 2024-25. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles embraces the hospital’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding.

The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles supports the full continuum of research, allowing physicians and scientists to translate discoveries into treatments and bring answers to families faster. The hospital also houses the pediatric academic medical center, home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the country. The hospital’s commitment to building strong communities is evident in its efforts to fight food insecurity, enhance health education and literacy, and introduce more people to careers in health care.