Kings Player & Coach Interviews - 4.20.25

Following the Kings morning skate Drew Doughty, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala each spoke with the media in the open locker room environment. Each joining the franchise in different states, the trio of skaters touched on different topics. The two-time Stanley Cup champion Doughty reflected I’m his personal journey, his mental belief, his confidence in the team’s defensive core, not currently being on the power play and more. Foegele, the first-year King and former Oiler touched on being on both sides of this playoff rivalry, what he learned from making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, how his experience of being on the Oilers can be an advantage and more. Fiala, who joined the Kings via trade in 2022 spoke on the tight culture and love within the locker room, the difference between this year’s series compared to the prior three, the five-forward power play and more.

Head Coach Jim Hiller also spoke to the media for the second straight day after the players media wrapped up. In an interview with the media that lasted roughly eight minutes, Hiller discussed Doughty’s up and down journey this season and his importance to the team this time of year, the emergence and trust that Samuel Helenius has earned, the difference between excitement and nerves, the impact role players have on the outcomes of series’ and much, much more.