LA Kings Media - 4/19/25

The Kings are two days out from hosting Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and after an off day yesterday, the team was back at practice preparing for the Edmonton Oilers. Following the fast-paced skate multiple players caught up with the media. The quartet of Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault, Darcy Kuemper and Quinton Byfield each fielded numerous questions ranging from the level of confidence entering the postseason, the difference within the team compared to the previous three years, special teams, the added postseason experience from the offseason and many more individually focused questions.

Head Coach Jim Hiller also spoke with the media following the open locker room and answered questions ranging from the Kings potential center matchups against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the growth and maturation of the younger Kings, the importance of having home ice advantage this time around, personnel updates and much, much more.