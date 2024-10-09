LA Kings Media 10-9-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Just over 24 hours away from the first game of the 2024-25 regular season, head coach Jim Hiller, captain Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield spoke to the media. It was a travel day for the team yesterday as they went from Quebec to Buffalo in preparation of tomorrow’s season opener. Today, the Kings skated this morning in Buffalo and the aforementioned trio met with the microphones after the conclusion of their practice.

Hiller addressed the media on tomorrow’s potential opening lineup, his level of happiness with the Kings fourth line flexibility up and down the lineup, and much more.

Kopitar reflected on his emotions 18 years ago to today, his new linemate and excitement for the season.

Byfield talked about moving back to center, the tweaks he has to make in his game with that move and the chemistry he has and is trying to develop with linemates Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele.

The Kings will officially begin the 2024-25 season tomorrow, Thursday, October 10th at 4:00 PM when they drop the puck against the Buffalo Sabres.