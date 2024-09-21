LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Starting this season, it's a new era in the world of the NHL jerseys. With Fanatics now supplying the NHL’s threads and taking on the honors of being able to supply fans with the Kings newest look, you too can now get your Kings jersey today!

Starting today, Saturday, September 21st at 10 AM, the jerseys are on sale via Team LA Store, online **only**.

There are four jersey tiers available for purchase:

Practice: $120

Breakaway: $135 (blank) and + $40 for customization

Premium: $180 blank + $50 for customization

Authentic Pro: $425 – First time a “true” authentic jersey has been available. Same jerseys the players are wearing on the ice, customization included

*Note, for the Authentic Pro jerseys, shipping date may be delayed. Via Fanatics, the items are scheduled to be shipped no later than November 4.