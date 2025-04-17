 First Round Schedule & Broadcast Info for the LA Kings’ 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Series 

The First Round of the LA Kings’ 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers will begin on Monday, April 21, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Kings will host Games 1 and 2 at Crypto.com Arena with Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will take place at Crypto.com Arena while Edmonton will host Game 6 at Rogers Place.

First Round series schedule (subject to change)

Game 1: In Los Angeles, 4/21 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Game 2: In Los Angeles, 4/23 at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Game 3: At Edmonton, 4/25 at Rogers Place, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Game 4: At Edmonton, 4/27 at Rogers Place, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (PT)

*Game 5: In Los Angeles, 4/29 at Crypto.com Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)

*Game 6: at Edmonton, 5/01 at Rogers Place, start time TBD (if necessary)

*Game 7: In Los Angeles, 5/03 at Crypto.com Arena, start time TBD (if necessary)

First Round series broadcast schedule (subject to change)

Game 1: 4/21 – ESPN2, FanDuel Sports Network West, ESPN LA App, SNET, TVAS 2

Game 2: 4/23 – TBS, Max, FanDuel Sports Network West, ESPN LA App, SNET, CBC, TVAS

Game 3: 4/25 – TNT, truTV, Max, FanDuel Sports Network West, ESPN LA App, SNET, CBC, TVAS 2

Game 4: 4/27 – TBS, truTV, Max, FanDuel Sports Network West, ESPN LA App, SNET, CBC, TVAS

*Game 5: 4/29 – TBD

*Game 6: 5/01 – TBD

*Game 7: 5/03 – TBD

*if necessary

On the eve of the playoffs, the Kings enter tonight’s final game of the regular-season on the cusp of setting the team record for most wins in a season if they earn their 49th of the campaign. It would also extend their franchise-record to 32 wins on home ice this season. Since the Trade Deadline on March 7, the Kings are 17-4-0 with a points percentage (PTS %) of .810%, pacing all NHL teams in the span. The Kings also lead the NHL in goals-for (80 GF) and goals-against (39 GA) in that timeframe.

